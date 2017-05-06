U.S. delivers additional arms to Lebanon

The United States delivered over 1,000 new machine guns to the Lebanese Army Friday, as part of an effort to bolster security along Lebanon's border.



Those deliveries, reportedly of heavy weapons and artillery, arrived as the Army intensified its targeting of militants along the country's northeastern border.



The Army has regularly attacked positions of Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – formerly known as the Nusra Front – near the Lebanese towns of Arsal and Ras Baalbeck, since the militant groups launched a major attack in that area in 2014 .

