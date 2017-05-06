Elderly cancer patient released from prison

A 79-year-old cancer patient was released from a prison in Nabatieh in south Lebanon Friday, following protests and calls for her to be set free after the controversial arrest. Khadija Asaad was taken into custody Monday after she was accused of a construction violation for setting up a tent on the roof of her house.



One neighbor standing with the protesters decried the government's handling of the issue, saying it was out of proportion and uncalled-for.



Sources told The Daily Star that a penal judge had made his way to Doueir in order to investigate the issue.



Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt also spoke out about the controversy via Twitter.

...