Animal protection legislation passes joint committee

Lebanon's first animal protection law was approved Thursday during a joint committee meeting in Parliament. The law is the result of eight years of campaigning by the local NGO Animals Lebanon, in collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry.



The law's journey began in 2009 as a joint project between the Agriculture Ministry and Animals Lebanon. After a series of public launches, collaborations with international animal protection organizations and multiple revisions, the law was approved by the Cabinet in February 2015 .



While the journey has been long, Mier says he has always been confident in a successful end result.

...