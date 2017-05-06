Jabhat Fatah al-Sham commander arrested

BEIRUT: The following security developments took place in Lebanon Friday: SENIOR MILITANT COMMANDER ARRESTED The Army arrested a senior Jabhat Fatah al-Sham commander in Arsal, the Hezbollah-affiliated War Media Center reported. The Syrian suspect, Mohammad Hasan Hasweh, was detained in a stealth operation conducted by Army Intelligence.



Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – formerly the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front – and Daesh have been entrenched on the outskirts of Arsal since they overran the town in August 2014 .



TWO WOUNDED IN AIN AL-HILWEH GUNFIGHT Two people were wounded in a gunfight that shook the Sidon-area Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, a security source told The Daily Star.

...