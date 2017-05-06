Escalation casts gloom over vote law efforts

In the meantime, parliamentary sources dismissed the possibility of President Michel Aoun resorting to a vote in the Cabinet on a new electoral law in the absence of an agreement among rival factions, warning that such a move would plunge the country into a major political crisis with all the grave consequences on the country's stability it entails.



Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, a top political aide to Speaker Nabih Berri, said that if no agreement was reached on a new vote law before May 15, when Parliament is scheduled to meet to extend its term for one year, Berri would withdraw his latest proportional vote law proposal and would accept afterward nothing sort of full-fledged proportionality.



Berri has also warned that a Parliament vote on a raft of electoral draft laws would spark a new civil war.



Khalil said Berri's bloc has presented a number of electoral draft laws.



Berri has rejected Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's latest sectarian-based two-stage "qualification" vote law proposal and has presented two draft laws, one for an electoral law based on complete proportionality, dividing Lebanon into 6 electoral constituencies, and another that calls for the creation of a senate as stipulated by the Taif Accord.



Parliamentary sources downplayed Aoun's threat to resort to a Cabinet vote in an attempt to end the standoff over an electoral law.

...