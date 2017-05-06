Hariri remembers 'martyrs of national stances'

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Saturday paid tribute to journalists in Lebanon on the occasion of Press Martyrs Day, praising their sacrifices.



Lebanese journalists and nationalists advocating freedom from four centuries of Ottoman rule were hanged on three occasions in 1915 and 1916, in what is known today as Martyrs' Square in Beirut.



The last group was executed on May 6, 1916, a day which would be declared Press Martyrs Day in independent Lebanon.



At least 10 newspapers in Arabic, English and French are published daily in the country.

