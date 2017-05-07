French voters in Beirut choose 'between the bad and the worse'

French voting stations in Beirut witnessed a low voter turnout for the second round of presidential elections on Sunday, local media reported.



In the second round of elections and after a campaign rife with scandals and close competition, French voters will vote Sunday in favor of Emmanuel Macron, often described as a pro-European Union centrist or Marine Le Pen, an anti-EU, anti-immigration far-rightist for a term of five years.



Le Pen's posters had not appeared at the voting stations during the first round as they were delivered after the deadline set by the elections committee.



Voting stations opened at 8:00 a.m. and will continue to receive voters until 7:00 p.m.

