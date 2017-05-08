Lebanon gets inked at first Tattoo Festival

A mechanical whir hummed beneath the music filling Concrete 1994 in Sin al-Fil Sunday, as artists bent over shoulders, thighs, necks and arms to ink first-timers and the initiated alike at Lebanon's first Tattoo Festival. Though the 14 tattoo artists each had their own booth – decked with examples of their work, designs to choose from and the tools of the trade – there was no division or competition between artists.



Tattoo culture has grown steadily in Lebanon in the past few years, with artists such as Marwa al-Sherif, who began tattooing two years ago, bringing new styles to the local tattoo scene.



Sammour, who started tattooing six years ago, noted that the number of artists and the social attitude toward tattoos in Lebanon had evolved.



I get to tell people that I got this tattoo, about my time in Lebanon, at Lebanon's first tattoo festival".



