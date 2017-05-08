Press Martyrs’ Day commemorated

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Sunday praised those who have died in the pursuit of free speech and in defense of Lebanon as officials saluted journalists in honor of Press Martyrs' Day.



Press Martyrs' Day, held on May 6, commemorates those Lebanese journalists and activists executed between 1915 and 1916 under Ottoman rule. The same day in 1916 saw the last of three group executions, after which Martyrs' Square, in the heart of Downtown Beirut, was named in 1931 . Over the years the day has been widened to recognize all media professionals who have lost their lives in pursuit of their job.



Lebanon enjoys a reputation for press freedom in the region and its media industry is influential throughout the Arab world.

