Zahle nightclub shooting leaves young woman dead

The following security developments took place around Lebanon over the weekend:



Sarah Suleiman, a 24-year-old school teacher, passed away Sunday after being shot outside a nightclub in the Bekaa Valley city of Zahle, a security source told The Daily Star.



At around 5 a.m. Sunday, a suspect identified as Taha Masri open fire outside the Blue Bar nightclub, the source said.



Security footage of the shooting was circulated online reflecting the security source's account.



Police arrested nine suspects on drug-related charges, the Internal Security Forces announced Saturday.



A Palestinian and a Lebanese were also arrested in Mouawad Street in Beirut's southern suburbs.



In North Lebanon, police apprehended five suspects on drug charges in the Abi Samra and Mina areas of the northern city of Tripoli, and in Aley's Majdlaya area. The suspects admitted to selling and using drugs in Tripoli.



Four Turkish women were arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempting to kill and rob a Lebanese woman in her house in a southern Beirut suburb, a security source told The Daily Star.

