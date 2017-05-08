Tunnel step toward solving Beirut water woes

A tunnel project set to provide Beirut with water from the south celebrated the completion of its first phase Friday, when a ceremony was held to commemorate the drill emerging through the last meter of rock face. The tunnel, dubbed the "Joun Tunnel," is the first of a sophisticated network of pipes that will link Beirut's water infrastructure to the Awali River in the south, in order to increase the city's water supply.



The project's chief engineer Elie Mousalli told The Daily Star that the project will cover a total area of 34 kilometers, from the Awali River to Beirut.



The project is expected to be completed within two and a half years and is expected to mostly assist areas of south Beirut.

