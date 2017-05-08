Rivals focus on proportionality to solve vote law crisis

Political rivals have engaged in an intensified flurry of activity in an attempt to clinch a deal on a new electoral law and subsequently avert a vacuum in the legislative body before Parliament's term expires next month, political sources said Sunday. With chances of an agreement on a new electoral law being reached this week are slim at best, given the rival factions' diametrically opposed positions on a voting system, a Parliament session, scheduled for May 15 to extend the legislature's term for one year, is likely to be postponed to give the parties more time to narrow their differences, the sources said.



Despite the lingering differences over the number and size of electoral constituencies, the main political parties are in agreement that proportionality should be the core of any vote law to replace the disputed 1960 majoritarian system used in the last parliamentary elections in 2009, political sources said.



However, a political source said if no agreement was reached on a new electoral law before June 19, parliamentary elections would be held on Sept. 20 under the 1960 sectarian-based winner-take-all electoral law that divides Lebanon into small and medium-sized constituencies.

...