Baalbeck-Hermel MPs fed up with lack of security

Lawmakers from Baalbeck and Hermel Monday reiterated calls on officials to assume their duties in combating security breaches in east Lebanon.



Moqdad's remarks were made after a meeting for the Baalbeck-Hermel lawmakers, which was attended by Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan, to discuss the security situation in Baalbeck and the surrounding areas.



Senior security officials tentatively confirmed to The Daily Star in March that a security plan for the Bekaa Valley and Beirut's southern suburbs has begun, with one source saying the noose was tightening around fugitives in the areas.



In 2015, a security plan for the southern suburb and the Bekaa Valley went into effect with Army checkpoints being placed to monitor the situation while trying to limit the movement of outlaws and criminals.

