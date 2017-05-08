Extremist Ain al-Hilweh group threatens escalation

A group run by extremist Bilal Badr Monday mobilized in a notorious neighborhood after the Palestinian joint security force in the south Lebanon refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh deployed in a new base, a security source told The Daily Star.



The extremist group reportedly threatened to bomb the security force if it remains in the Youssef Hall in a neighborhood adjacent to Al-Tiri neighborhood.



The clashes subsided on April 12 when some force members, mainly from the Islamist factions, entered Al-Tiri neighborhood.

...