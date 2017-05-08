Hariri urges Bekaa municipalities to minimize Syrian employment

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Monday urged east Lebanon municipalities to limit the employment of Syrian refugees and prioritize Lebanese nationals.



The prime minister, joined by Health and Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani and representatives of various Lebanese ministries, also discussed the importance of supporting development projects across the Bekaa.



Hariri chaired a similar meeting for north Lebanon municipalities at the Grand Serail in late April.



The aim of these successive meetings, each dedicated to a governorate in Lebanon, is to prepare for Cabinet meetings that will be held in the regions.



Projects are being identified to be approved during these meetings in the regions," Hariri said at the meeting.

...