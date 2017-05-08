Gemayel open to proportional electoral law if there is 'common ground'

Kataeb leader Sami Gemayel Monday said they support a proportional electoral law if it's where political parties find most common ground.



Gemayel decried "the lack of initiative" over agreeing on a new electoral law in time before a crucial Parliament session on May 15 .



"They are acting like nothing is happening here, and nobody is taking responsibility," said the Kataeb chief, adding that the electoral law ministerial committee "finally woke up" and scheduled a meeting five days before the postponement period ends.



He added that elections under the current 1960 majoritarian law, a political vacuum, or another term extension would all mean the same thing.



The Kataeb chief said that they proposed forming a parliamentary committee to investigate the electricity portfolio over the past seven years.

...