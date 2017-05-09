Khoury Lacoeuilhe: Why I should lead UNESCO

Lacoeuilhe: Why I should lead UNESCO



Gearing up for the last phase of the election process to determine the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's 11th director-general, Lebanese candidate Vera El Khoury Lacoeuilhe said she's busy and focused. "Sometimes I wish I had my [old] life back," she told The Daily Star in a recent interview. She was speaking during a brief, jam-packed visit to her native Lebanon from her base in Paris, where the UNESCO head office is also located.



Khoury Lacoeuilhe is one of nine candidates on the short list to become the new executive head of the agency later this year.



Khoury Lacoeuilhe was clear-eyed and straightforward in addressing this question, pointing out that the characteristics of the candidate are more important than the country they come from.



Khoury Lacoeuilhe's commitment to the relevance and mandate of UNESCO is clear as well.



In light of this, Khoury Lacoeuilhe emphasizes the need to modernize the agency and integrate an awareness of the technological revolution into its inner workings.

...