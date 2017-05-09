Cairo conference gathers female reporters

Over 20 female reporters and journalists from several Arab countries including Lebanon gathered in Egypt to undergo media management training in an attempt to improve overall reporting skills of local journalists.



The initiative aims to address the gender gap in the media industry and to empower women through media management guidance, national gatherings and coaching sessions.



Moshreh al-Zyoud, a journalist from Jordan, told The Daily Star that such training was needed for Arab women in media.



Rola Farhat, a journalist from Lebanon representing Al-Modon, expressed similar sentiments.



Farhat, who is also a freelancer, said that she doesn't think women in the Arab world's media sector are given the same opportunities as men.

...