Outcry over security gaps in Bekaa, south Beirut

Lawmakers from Baalbeck and Hermel Monday reiterated calls for officials to more effectively combat security breaches in east Lebanon, a week after residents of Baalbeck held a general strike over the issue.



The meeting, which was also attended by Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan, was focused on the security situation in the eastern city of Baalbeck and its surrounding areas.



In March, senior security officials tentatively confirmed to The Daily Star that a security plan for the Bekaa Valley and Beirut's southern suburbs had begun, with one source saying the noose was tightening around fugitives in the areas. But the security plan has seemingly not yet been implemented, nor has it produced many tangible results.



In 2015, a security plan for the southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley went into effect, with Army checkpoints put in place to monitor the situation and to limit criminal activity.

