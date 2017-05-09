Aoun promises more helipads for Lebanese Red Cross

President Michel Aoun praised the Lebanese Red Cross Monday at the organization's yearly fundraising event, promising to install new helipads across the country.



Aoun thanked the Red Cross for its work, which was established in Lebanon after WWII.



Kettaneh outlined the ways the Red Cross is responding to these challenges, and asked for continued support to meet the needs of all people across the country.



With 8,000 volunteers in Lebanon, the nonprofit organization provides ambulance services, medical and societal services, disaster management units and other medical assistance programs throughout the country.

...