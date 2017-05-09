Hariri seeks to prod rivals on vote law accord

Pressed for time, Prime Minister Saad Hariri will step in Tuesday to prod rival factions to agree on a consensual new electoral law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections and avert a vacuum in the legislative body before its term expires next month, political sources said Monday.



Hariri is set to chair a meeting of an 11-member ministerial committee formed by the Cabinet last month with the task of drafting a new electoral law to replace the controversial 1960 majoritarian system and set the stage for parliamentary elections, the first since 2009 after Parliament extended its mandate in 2013 and 2014 .



However, MP Atef Majdalani from the Future Movement told The Daily Star that Hariri supported an electoral law proposal based on full proportionality with Lebanon divided into 15 or 16 medium-sized electoral constituencies.



However, a political source said if no agreement was reached on a new electoral law before June 19, parliamentary elections would be held on Sept. 20 under the 1960 sectarian-based winner-take-all electoral law that divides Lebanon into small and medium-sized constituencies.

...