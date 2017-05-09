Lebanon's Tripoli a 'strategic': Prime Minister

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday said that the northern city of Tripoli has reached a decisive stage in its history, describing it as a "strategic city".



Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city, suffers from systemic unemployment and underdevelopment.



The prime minister expressed the government's readiness to exert the required efforts to implement the development projects.



Hariri said that the development projects would include the reopening of the north Lebanon's Qleiaat airport -- Rene Mouawad, activating the role of the Lebanese University – the state's only public university and strengthening the city's port.

...