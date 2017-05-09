Jumblatt says Aoun, Hariri have 'stumbled'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt on Wednesday described Speaker Nabih Berri as his "only ally," saying that big battles have caused President Michel Aoun's term to "stumble".



Jumblatt said that Aoun's administration is pushing Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's sectarian-based two-stage "qualification" vote law proposal.



Asked if the government has achieved any progress since the election of President Michel Aoun in October and the formation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Cabinet, Jumblatt said: "Not at all".

...