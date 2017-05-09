Lebanon's General Security arrests Daesh loyalist

General Security agents have arrested a Lebanese over ties to Daesh (ISIS) and for recruiting other citizens to join the extremist organization, the directorate announced Tuesday.



He allegedly confessed to administrating several social media accounts that aim to disseminate Daesh productions and the group's suicide attacks.



He also admitted to visiting mosques to meet new people and to creating a WhatsApp group in an attempt to convince youth to join the organization and fight along its ranks.

...