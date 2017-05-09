Berri dismisses power barges as 'suspicious'

Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday rejected a plan to lease two power barges to provide the country with seven additional hours of electricity feed, a source told The Daily Star Tuesday.



Lebanon's Energy Ministry Monday reviewed the bids offered by eight companies for the lease of two energy generating barges.



The use of two new barges is expected to provide the country with seven additional hours of electricity feed starting in May supplementing the three hours of power generated by the plants in Zouk Mikael and Jiyyeh.



The main idea behind the leasing of the barges is to give the Energy Ministry and Electricite du Liban more time to build new power plants that can provide all of Lebanon with 24 hours of electricity in the future.

