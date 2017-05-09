Disagreements over electricity plan will not ruin consensus: Hasbani

Disagreements with Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil over Lebanon's electricity plan will not ruin "amicability," said Lebanese Forces ministers on Tuesday.



Differences surfaced on Monday regarding the Cabinet's electricity plan after Abi Khalil reviewed bids offered by eight companies for the lease of two energy generating barges.



However, Hasbani said that Abi Khalil went against his orders and carried out the bids based on conditions set by the former Cabinet.



Hasbani added that he sent two letters to the Cabinet to rectify the process.



Abi Khalil had said in April that the ministry would evaluate the bids it receives, select a company, and then seek Cabinet approval.

...