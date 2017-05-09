Discussing Christian representation not sectarian: Kanaan

Change and Reform Bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan Tuesday blasted political parties and critics who had accused the Free Patriotic Movement of being sectarian.



Kanaan condemned critics who called the party's various electoral laws "sectarian" and "devilish".



"We don't know how, after we presented 20 proposals and nobody was pleased with any of them ," the FPM MP added.



He also called other political parties that had accused the FPM of being sectarian of being sectarian themselves.



Politicians are still struggling to agree on a new parliamentary electoral law in time for Parliament's next meeting on May 15 .



MP Ibrahim Kanaan also criticized Speaker Nabih Berri, who had dismissed Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil's plan to lease two new power barges as "suspicious".

