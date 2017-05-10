Tripoli to link world with Middle East: Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri called Tuesday for north Lebanon's Tripoli to become a "strategic" city, forming a link between the world and the Middle East.



Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city, suffers from pervasive unemployment and underdevelopment, leading to its depiction as a safe haven for extremist groups.



The premier also said multiple development projects were already underway in the city.



The zone, an area near Tripoli's port with a more open regulatory and investment environment designed to attract foreign firms, is potentially set to be completed by 2020 .



China has long played a secondary role in Lebanon's economy.

...