Army Intelligence seizes half ton hashish at Beirut Port

The following security-related incidents took place across the country Tuesday. NEARLY 500 KG OF HASHISH SEIZED AT BEIRUT PORT Security agents seized nearly half a ton of hashish stashed inside soapboxes at Beirut Port Tuesday, the Army announced. The military said that Army Intelligence had seized a shipping container in which 487.5 kilograms of hashish were hidden inside 1,639 soapboxes, disguised as soap bars.



Previously, on April 30, customs officials in north Lebanon's coastal city of Tripoli seized 800,000 Captagon pills bound for a Gulf country.



GENERAL SECURITY ARRESTS DAESH LOYALIST General Security agents have arrested a Lebanese man for allegedly maintaining ties with Daesh (ISIS) and recruiting other citizens to join the extremist organization, the agency announced Tuesday.

...