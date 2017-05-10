Different scenarios as fate of Parliament hangs in balance

As May 15 approaches, Speaker Nabih Berri is expected to delay the session yet again to allow more time for the parties to reach consensus over the nature of the electoral law. Parliament's term ends June 20, after which it will not be able to legislate, even to extend its own term or adopt a new election law.



In the best-case scenario, whereby the powers that be agree on an electoral law before the expiry of Parliament's term, then an extension would still take place, albeit a "technical" one.



In the event that no electoral law is agreed upon by the May 31, when Parliament's ordinary session ends, several scenarios ensue.



If no electoral law is reached before that date, then Aoun and Hariri may call for an extraordinary session to be held between June 1 to June 19, whereby Parliament would be able to legislate thus giving parties more time to agree on a new law.

...