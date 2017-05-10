Breakthrough eludes vote law despite upsurge in activity

An intensified flurry of political activity failed Tuesday to make any headway in the monthslong deadlock over a new electoral law, as rival factions apparently refused to budge on their conflicting positions on what is the best voting system to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections.



An 11-member ministerial committee tasked with drafting new electoral legislation exchanged viewpoints on a host of electoral draft proposals, but was unable to reach a consensus on any specific law to replace the controversial 1960 majoritarian formula.



The committee's meeting came hours after Hariri met with President Michel Aoun to discuss efforts to agree on a new electoral law.



Despite lingering differences over a new vote law, the prime minister put consensus over this crucial issue at 95 percent.



Hariri denied reports that he would announce a new vote law proposal during the ministerial committee's meeting.



Although Hariri did not appear to oppose a vote in the Cabinet on an electoral law if no agreement was reached, a position held by Aoun, he said he was working for a consensus on this issue.

