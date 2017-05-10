PSP call for Thursday protests against electricity bill

The Progressive Socialist Party's youth wing on Wednesday called for protests against Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil's electricity draft law.



Lebanon's Energy Ministry is reviewing bids for leasing two power barges off Lebanon's coast that should provide additional hours of electricity.



PSP chief MP Walid Jumblatt has been outspoken against the draft electricity reform bill.



State Minister for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi Tuesday condemned the electricity plan, saying "no to the electricity barges".

