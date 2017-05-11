App to reach out-of-school Syrians

The Norwegian Embassy, under the auspices of Lebanon's Education Ministry, officially launched this week the first educational application designed specifically to target the over 2.3 million Syrian children in the region currently out of education with an alternative learning tool. Antura, the app's friendly blue-and-yellow dog who accompanies children in their discovery of the Arabic alphabet, quickly won the attention of second graders at Beirut's Uruguay First Ashrafieh Public School for Boys, where the app was presented Tuesday.



The Lebanese government's Reaching All Children with Education plan, launched in 2013, aims at providing education to a greater number of out-of-school children.



For Wixel Studios, developing the App has been a learning experience. As founder Ziad Feghali explained, apps are usually made by teams of three to 15 people; "Antura and the Letters" required an international team of 35 people, including partners in Italy, Spain and Germany.



Educational apps are arguably more complex than other applications, in that they can also perform a number of tasks tailored to enhance the learning experience.

...