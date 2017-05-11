Syrian refugees in Lebanon struggle after eviction

Taha and his family are among an estimated 10,500 Syrian refugees ordered to leave the makeshift camp, with the Lebanese military citing security reasons as the refugees were camped near the Riyaq air base.



Taha, a father of six who fled from Syria's Raqqa two years ago when Daesh (ISIS) captured his city, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he was given two days by the Army to leave his tent.



The fertile Bekaa Valley is home to more than 300,000 refugees, making it the most densely populated area of refugees in all of Lebanon.



According to UNHCR, around 4,300 families have already moved within the Bekaa Valley, but some, like Abdullah's family of 11, have no place to go and have stayed put.



Adbullah and his family also fled from Raqqa to Lebanon in 2012 and have lived in this tent in the Bekaa Valley for four months, having already been moved on twice.



"Even if the Army comes and breaks this [tent] down on our heads we would stay here," said Adbullah, who is the only one in his family who has legal residency in Lebanon – meaning the rest of his family are at risk as they move through checkpoints.



While he dreams of taking his family back to Syria one day, Abdullah describes his refugee life as a "tragedy".

