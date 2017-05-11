Cabinet opens quarries, skips electricity, vote law

Cabinet Wednesday decided to allow quarries and rock crushers to resume work after the Interior Ministry ordered a freeze late last month, but failed to discuss a contentious electricity reform plan or make any breakthroughs in the electoral law.



Khatib stressed that licenses would only be granted if the companies in question adhered to environmental regulations.



The decision was an Internal Security Forces recommendation, which called for a halt to the works of all rock crushers and quarries in Kfar Matta.



A contentious electricity reform bill was not on the meeting's agenda.



Public Works Minister Youssef Fenianos expressed his skepticism of the electricity plan while addressing ministers in the Parliament building at the beginning of the Cabinet session.

...