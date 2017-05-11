Proportional law back on track as FPM plan ditched

The political tectonic plates seem to be shifting away from the Free Patriotic Movement's reviled qualification electoral law proposal and have settled on a system that applies proportionality, yet consensus remains elusive and the devil remains in the details. Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's proposed electoral law was met with strong opposition across the political spectrum and has now been widely rejected.



Jumblatt points to an unwritten agreement stemming from the Taif Accord that states that the head of the Senate should be Druze, while Bassil's qualification law would see the Senate's presidency allotted to the Greek Orthodox sect.



During its weekly meeting, the Future Movement's Parliamentary bloc called for agreement on the nature of the new electoral law.



No Parliamentary session will be held on May 15 if there is no agreement on an electoral law.



Cabinet did not discuss the electoral law, save for a statement from the prime minister in which he confirmed the need to deflate tensions so that discussions could be conducted in a relaxed atmosphere that in-turn might lead to consensus over the nature of the law in question emerging.



Political sources told The Daily Star that if the debate over the electoral law persists until June, with no solution in sight, then the situation would be bound to escalate and cause even further tensions.

...