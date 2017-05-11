Lebanon judge charges suspect in 2013 slaying of two soldiers

A Lebanese judge Thursday charged a suspect in the case of the two Lebanese Army soldiers who were killed in 2013, state-run media reported.



In August 2014, Arsal was briefly overrun by extremists belonging to Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham. They captured over 30 Lebanese Army soldiers and policemen, nine of which remain in Daesh's custody.



The 12 suspects are also charged with recruiting people to join the ranks of the extremist group, as well as preparing suicide attacks using explosive belts against the Lebanese Army in Arsal and other areas.

...