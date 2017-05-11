LF cites progress in electoral law discussions, calls for end to public spat

Lebanese Forces deputy chief George Adwan Thursday said that vote law talks were ongoing at a rapid pace, calling on rivals to end strong rhetoric via media outlets.



Adwan echoed Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt's decision, who declared a "media silence" to allow an agreement on the controversial matter.



Cabinet has been struggling to agree on an electoral law before the May 15 deadline, but no Parliamentary session will be held on that date if no agreement is reached on an electoral law.



Political sources have told The Daily Star that if the debate over the electoral law persists until June, with no solution in sight, then the situation would be bound to escalate and cause further tensions.

