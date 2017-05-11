Tfail residents want safe passage to hometown

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Thursday discussed with a delegation from the east Lebanon town of Tfail their return to their hometown.



On Sunday, Hezbollah's Shariah Council head Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek met with a delegation from the Tfail town in Baalbeck, alongside representatives from Hezbollah and east Lebanon municipalities.



Although Tfail, whose residents are predominantly Sunni, is officially a Lebanese town, its residents have utilized Syrian state services, and uses its currency.



As the Syrian conflict intensified in 2011, many Lebanese fled Tfail to east Lebanon villages and towns.

