Mission along Lebanon's eastern border accomplished: Nasrallah

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah Thursday blasted Israel as "weak" for seeking to build a fence along Lebanon's southern border.



Three Israeli bulldozers were seen raising new fences near a surveillance tower east of Wazzani, a town near the Lebanese-Israeli border.



A source told The Daily Star that Israeli forces have been working on these projects ever since Lebanese national Ali Merei reportedly crossed from the Lebanese border town of Kfar Kila into northern Israel's Metula.



Israeli forces were also spotted setting up sand bags in an area across the border from Lebanon's Mais al-Jabal.

