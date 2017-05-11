Lebanon Army chief of staff tours Riyaq, Hamat air bases

Gen. Hatem Malak Thursday toured Riyaq and Hamat air bases to inspect runway repairs.



Malak's visit came as the Army seeks to upgrade the facilities for military aircraft expected to arrive soon, said a Lebanese Army statement Thursday.



Malak hailed the efforts, stressing the Army's determination to develop Lebanon's air force and to obtain more helicopters and combat and reconnaissance aircrafts.



The Riyaq air base is one of the largest army installations in the country and is home to most of the army's operating aircraft.

