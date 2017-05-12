The importance of supporting our nurses

Countries must invest in nursing education and practice in order to improve key health care indicators.



Increasing the number of nurses in Lebanon is no easy task.



Policymakers in Lebanon must raise and monitor hospital standards aiming to improve working environments; expand the role of nurses beyond that of generalists limited to hospital settings; promote the importance of nurses in the nation's health; and invest in education so that nurses can pursue further preparation in science, education or leadership tracks.



National surveys conducted by reputable researchers have demonstrated the importance and role of nurses in improving care and decreasing costs to hospitals.



Lebanon's health status can be dramatically improved by upgrading and supporting the nursing workforce.



I am humbled by the opportunity LAU is giving me to make a difference by educating the best nurses and building up the human capital needed to bolster health care nationwide.

