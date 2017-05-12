Nasrallah says mission accomplished in east Lebanon

Hezbollah will withdraw from its forward positions on the Lebanese side of the Syrian-Lebanese border, the party's Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said during a speech Thursday.



Nasrallah's statements come weeks after the so-called four-towns agreement resulted in the transfer of Syrian rebel militants from Zabadani and Madaya to northern Syria. As a result of the transfer, Hezbollah and the Syrian regime have complete control over the Lebanese-Syrian border region.



Security agencies conduct intelligence operations in the area, arresting extremists and busting sleeper cells while the region is routinely targeted by Hezbollah and the Army.



Turning his attention to the town of Tfail, Nasrallah said that Hezbollah has no forces stationed in the area.



Sunday, the head of Hezbollah's Shariah Council, Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek, met with a delegation from the Tfail town in Baalbeck, alongside representatives from Hezbollah and east Lebanon municipalities, and later announced that the village's inhabitants could now return to their homes, Nasrallah said.

