Palestinians in Shatila begin hunger strike

Palestinians in Shatila held a day of solidarity Thursday in support of the 1,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails currently engaged in an open-ended hunger strike that started mid-April to protest harsh conditions inside Israeli prisons. Activists affiliated with the Palestinian National Forum, the Children and Youth Center, the Forum of Prisoners Liberated from the Occupation's Prisons and the Popular Initiative of Shatila Camp began a three-day solidarity hunger strike, which will last until Sunday.



The open-ended hunger strike was initiated on April 17, Palestinian Prisoners' Day, and was one of the largest in recent years. Prisoners have now been on hunger strike for 25 days.

