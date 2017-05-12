BEIRUT: The following security-related incidents took place across Lebanon Thursday: MAN CHARGED OVER DEATH OF TWO ARMY SOLDIERS A Lebanese judge charged one suspect over the 2013 killing of two Lebanese Army soldiers, the state-run National News Agency reported.



Joumana was among the Islamist prisoners – both Lebanese and Syrian nationals – who were swapped on Dec. 1, 2015 for 16 Lebanese servicemen who had been held hostage by Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front. Judge Saqr also charged Fatima Sultan and 11 other unidentified individuals, most of whom are from the Hmayyed family, on charges of belonging to Daesh (ISIS).



As the Syrian conflict intensified in 2011, many Lebanese nationals fled Tfail to east Lebanon villages and towns.

...