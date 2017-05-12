Al-Jadeed van set ablaze, station blames Berri

An Al-Jadeed live coverage van was set ablaze Thursday by unidentified assailants at the independent TV station's Beirut headquarters, in the fourth attack against Al-Jadeed in under six months.



At 3:15 a.m., security employees at Al-Jadeed's headquarters in Wata al-Moseitbeh heard a blast.



Al-Jadeed journalist Karma al-Khayyat accused Speaker Nabih Berri's Amal Movement of instigating the attack, which came hours after the station released a report accusing Berri and Amal of graft.



Berri's press office denied the involvement of the Amal Movement in a statement Thursday, urging the judiciary to carry out the necessary legal proceedings against Khayyat.



Information Minister Melhem Riachi also visited the station's headquarters.

...