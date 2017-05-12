Vote law optimism as divide between rivals narrows

The optimistic tone comes as political rivals have launched an intensified flurry of activity aimed at ironing out differences over a new vote law to replace the controversial 1960 majoritarian system before Parliament's term expires on June 20 .



MP George Adwan, the Lebanese Forces deputy chief who has been shuttling between Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Speaker Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, in an attempt to reach a unified vote law formula, also struck an upbeat note after holding talks with the premier.



Adwan called on all parties to stop media campaigns and to work seriously to endorse a new vote law and start preparing for parliamentary elections.



Adwan also echoed Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt's decision to declare a "media silence" in an attempt to facilitate an agreement on a new electoral law.



Berri, who along with Jumblatt and the LF have rejected Bassil's "qualification" law proposal, has presented two draft laws, one for an electoral law based on complete proportionality, dividing Lebanon into six electoral constituencies, and another calls for the creation of a senate as stipulated by the Taif Accord.

...