Hariri calls on Arab bankers to cooperate in rebuilding the region

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Friday called on Arab bankers to follow Lebanon in turning challenges into opportunities at the Conference for the Union of Arab Banks and the World Union of Arab Bankers held at Biel.



The conference, under the title 'Financing Reconstruction – In the Aftermath of the Arab Transformations', aims to encourage collaboration between Arab countries in rebuilding the region.



Hariri told bankers that he hopes the forum will initiate plans for the Arab reconstruction processes, the bankers' participation in financing them, cooperation between Arab banks and a partnership between the bankers and the public sector in the Arab world.

