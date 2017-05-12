South Lebanon residents deplore electricity shortage

Residents in Lebanon's southern district of Nabatieh Friday complained of frequent electricity cuts, arguing that it causes serious harm to the organizations, stores and households in the area.



The committee deemed this shortage "inexplicable," adding that there isn't a fair distribution of electricity between the cities and areas of Lebanon.



The main idea behind the leasing of the new barges is to give the Energy Ministry and Electricite du Liban more time to build new power plants that can provide Lebanon with 24 hours of electricity in the future.

