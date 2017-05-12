Hezbollah hands over military posts along eastern border to Lebanese Army

Hezbollah Friday began handing over military posts along Lebanon's eastern mountain range to the Lebanese Army, Hezbollah affiliated media announced.



The move comes a day after Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced that the party's forces will withdraw from its forward positions on the Lebanese side of the Syrian-Lebanese border.



Hezbollah-affiliated War Media Center said their posts in western Tfail, Brital outskirts, Ham and Maaraboun had been handed over to the Lebanese Army.



Security agencies conduct intelligence operations in the area, arresting extremists and busting sleeper cells while the region is routinely targeted by Hezbollah and the Army.

